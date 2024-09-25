In six days Mexico will be governed for the first time by a President of the Republic. Elected in a democratic electoral process and after obtaining the majority of the votes of the Mexicans who went to vote on July 2. Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo will be sworn in on October 1 as the President of Mexico. She will be responsible for the federal government’s public spending. In addition, she will be in charge of the mechanisms to obtain the Federation’s income. Another fundamental element of the Federation’s government task is to President Sheinbaum Pardo It will be the public safety of the girls, boys, adolescents, women and men who live in Mexico.

On the evolution of the number of homicides

A statistic that can show the balance of the government of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador in the matter of public safety is the number of homicides during his presidential administration. According to “data from the National Institute of Geography and Statistics (INEGI), the following homicides were recorded during previous Mexican governments:

Ernesto Zedillo Ponce de Leon: 80,671 (from December 1, 1994 to November 30, 2000). Vicente Fox Quesada: 60,280 (from December 1, 2000 to November 30, 2006). Felipe Calderon Hinojosa: 120,463 (from December 1, 2006 to November 30, 2012).

On the other hand, statistics from the Executive Secretariat of the National Public Security System (SESNSP) had already shown that in the Lopez Obrador’s government was more homicides that in the Peña Nieto’s six-year term.

From December 1, 2018 to October 31, 2023, the SESNSP recorded 161,527 victims of intentional homicide, which is 17.65% more than the 137,286 intentional homicides during the Peña Nieto administration. The SESNSP figures are already updated until December 31, 2023, so that, from December 1, 2018 until the last day of last year, during the López Obrador government, 166,193 victims of intentional homicides have accumulated, an increase of 21% compared to the total number of intentional homicides under Peña Nieto” (Source: https://cnnespanol.cnn.com/2024/01/24/gobierno-lopez-obrador-amlo-mayor-numero-homicidios-registro-datos-inegi-orix ).

Paragraphs: Government task

Once invested, President-elect, Claudia Sheinbaum Pardoas the President of the Republic, will surely be one of the functions that her cabinet will prioritize. public safetyAs Head of Government of Mexico City, she achieved a very significant decrease in homicides during her administration.

To continue analyzing.

For suggestions and comments:

E-mail:

[email protected]

More from the same author: