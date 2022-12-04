Arrives within the Game to Human (G2H) section of the institutional site of IIDEA, the video game industry association in Italy, a story that tells how today positive learning stimuli must necessarily also pass through digital tools and even more through the world of video games. Youth for Love – The Game is a serious game part of an integrated educational program developed within the European project Youth for Love 2 with the aim of preventing, identifying and combating peer violence among adolescents. “In today’s society, positive learning stimuli must necessarily also pass through digital tools and even more through the world of video games, which is still often seen only as the bearer of unpleasant principles and messages. So being able to work against the trend and enhance the potential of these tools with a view to positive empowerment represents a challenge for each of us”, explains Mariasole Piccioli of Action Aid. “Youth For Love – The Game is an online game aimed at mostly teenage boys and girls to challenge themselves and learn how to deal with the problem of peer violence and bullying. Adopting a virtual terrain allows you to experience potential but realistic situations of abuse, harassment, both verbal and physical, acts of violence online and reflect both on how to respond or to whom to ask for support, and on how to prevent them by adopting respectful and fair behaviors ”.

This serious game, which has reached more than two million young people and over 16,000 players at European level, is the result of collaboration between different expertise. “As Melazeta, once we identified the interactive visual novel-style game mechanics at the game design level, we worked to create an original illustrative style in line with the target and develop the articulated structure of the crossroads stories”, adds Lara Oliveti, Co-founder, Partner and CEO of Melazeta. “Our experience in this field has helped us to work with project partners on the definition of ways to adapt content to a new tool and related dynamics for the associative world and to enhance the gaming experience and the attractiveness of the same for the and users, all aspects that we think have been appreciated by those who participated in the project in the moments of use of the webgame”.

Youth for Love – The Game is a free-to-play game that can be used individually, in pairs or in groups and which lends itself to educational activities and in both formal and informal contexts. The protagonists of the stories show how the elements that characterize the social and political identities of each person must be valued and not exploited to justify discrimination and acts of violence and accompany the girls and boys in the game, who through interactions and choices at crossroads experience real, everyday situations. It will be the player who directs the story by choosing and verifying the consequences of his choices and with the mediation of a moderator it will also be possible to comment and share the results of the stories lived and the choices made on social networks.