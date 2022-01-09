Hibernating Engines? Not even with ice. Holidays in the snow does not necessarily mean leaving your two and four-wheeled vehicles in the garage. This is the case with on-ice circuits. Here you can take to the track with your own or rented vehicles and go hunting for out-of-the-ordinary emotions, all while refining your technique behind the wheel thanks to practice on very low-grip surfaces with motorcycles, cars, quads, prototypes, karts. Trials with poor grip for fun, safe driving courses, racing, tests or corporate events. Suitable for adults and children. In short, the mountain motoring dish is rich and varied. But let’s go and see some all-Italian proposals. Fasten your seatbelts.