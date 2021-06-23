The summer has just started, Alejandro Gómez is once again one of the fastest managers in the Endesa League to form the squad that will defend the interests of his team next season. Having started with only two players with a contract, Emi Cate and a Jordan Davis on which it was necessary to agree on its continuity, rejecting both parties the cut-off option they had, a week after the end of June with six identities already known. of the players of UCAM 2021-22. Of these, the renewal of Rojas remains to be made official, agreed for all purposes and that both player and entity have recognized the media.

So far, they are all players who will extend their careers in Murcia having been part of the team that closed last season with a promising home stretch. With the renewal of the committed Radovic achieved, the club’s priority desire to keep Webb III was fulfilled and then Rojas and Taylor arrived. The American point guard arrived mid-season to replace the injured Frankamp, ​​and between them the club debated to throw the rest. Considering the magnitude of the offers of the now nationalized Georgian, which has already been made official by the Russian Euroleague Zenit, led by the Spanish Xavi Pascual, Gómez did not hesitate to go for Taylor.

With a different profile than the point guard he came to replace, the threat from outside shooting is expected to be posed by Thad McFadden, a 34-year-old guard veteran and one of those players with a special facility for going into a trance, the loudest rumor in as for new incorporations. Like him, it is intended that the player who arrives to help Rojas in the position of ‘3’ is able to launch successfully from the outside, as was the case of Peter Jok, but with more skills for the Endesa League.

Already with players in all positions, UCAM has half a confirmed squad, but only one player with local training, or space: Cate. Depending on the participation of the university students or not in the Champions League, an unknown that will be resolved the day after tomorrow, Gómez will need to add three more places if his team only plays the Endesa League, or four if he goes to Europe, with the possibility of completing calls with youth players, as was done in the past.

Bellas and Lima



Two that UCAM is interested in adding are Tomás Bellas and Augusto Lima, who have a contract for next season –and another one in the case of Lima–, but with cut-off options until July 15 if they find a better opportunity to continue their Professional careers.

Also depending on the number of places required, UCAM does not rule out trying to renew Kostas Vasileiadis. The Greek, a 37-year veteran of excellent outside shooting and a lot of experience behind him, would welcome continuing in Spanish basketball, but if UCAM finally comes out in the Champions League, it will be more difficult to see him in Murcia next season.