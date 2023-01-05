The long-awaited memoirs of Prince Henry of England, In the shadow, which are translated into 16 languages ​​and published in Spain by Plaza y Janés, will be launched worldwide on January 10. Theoretically. Because there are some inhabitants of planet Earth who have already been able to buy a paper copy of the precious volume. And those lucky readers are in Spain. Some bookstores have mistakenly put the book on sale this Thursday five days before the date indicated by the publisher, and some copies, it is not known how many, have been sold and some of their buyers are displaying them on networks.

“Probably the mistake is due to all the mess on Three Kings Day, with extra employees hired for Christmas, the warehouse full and the intense movement of books,” say sources from Penguin Random House, the publishing group of Plaza and Janés, which They have not yet been able to compute the number of copies sold nor how many bookstores put it up for sale. From the seal they explain that the indications were very clear, that the books, given the wide and diverse Spanish geography, with numerous island territories, usually arrive a few days in advance and that the protocol to be followed is clearly indicated on the boxes. In this case, Prince Henry’s biography could not be sold until next Tuesday. But it was sold: some clients probably thought it was a perfect last-minute gift to celebrate the visit of his Magical Majesties with the written adventures of the royal British.

Cover of ‘In the Shadow’, the memoirs of Prince Henry of England.

One of the copies sold by mistake has fallen into the hands of the type of person who may be most interested: a British journalist. In the United Kingdom, of course, the book is generating greater interest than in other territories: the information contained in the volume, with never-before-known details of the internal relations of the royal family, ensures, especially if it is advanced, high audiences. So the British media have been trying to get hold of a copy for weeks. It has been in Spain where some have been able to find in advance the printed intimacies of their royalty.

The British tabloid contributor The Daily Mail Graham Keeley has obtained his copy in an establishment of La Casa del Libro in Barcelona, ​​the bookstore chain belonging to Grupo Planeta. “Famous at last! I found Harry’s book that was put on sale by mistake in Spain”, he wrote this Thursday morning on the social network Twitter. It was in the Recommended section at a price of 21.90 euros, as published by the media itself, which corroborates the finding with a photograph of the journalist posing with the book in the same bookstore. also the diary the sun you got your copy.

Prince Enrique’s memoirs photographed for sale in a Madrid bookstore. RH

Everything surrounding the Duke of Sussex’s book was kept top secret and only the publisher’s top executives knew the details of the narrative. Warned of the error, bookstores have withdrawn the product. This newspaper has unsuccessfully tried to contact La Casa del Libro to obtain its version of events. In a bookstore in the Chamberí district, in Madrid, some copies for sale have also been sighted, which, shortly after, have been returned to the warehouse, waiting for their right moment.

They have already begun to transcend details of the text. For example, the dedication: “To Meg, Archie and Lili… and, of course, my mother.” Her mother was Lady Di, Princess of Wales, who died in 1997 in a traffic accident in Paris at the age of 36. Another detail that is being widely discussed is that the prince claims to have killed “25 Taliban” in the operations in which he participated during the Afghan war. He also admits to having used cocaine and marijuana.

Other details revealed by journalists from the Reuters agency have to do with the initial rejection and subsequent acceptance of Camila Parker Bowles as the wife of her father, King Charles III of England (and she, today queen consort); in the Nazi officer costume she dressed up in at a party in 2005 (she says, encouraged by her brother); or with the controversy around whether the military man James Hewitt is her real father, the result of an affair with Lady Di: she flatly denies it.

Enrique’s memoirs are expected to contain a lot of juicy information. the british newspaper Guardian He had already published a leaked anecdote from the text late on Wednesday: that William of England, Prince of Wales, and his brother Enrique came to blows in 2019 at Nottingham Cottage, a house that is part of the Kensington complex, in London. Guillermo was unable to contain the anger that the way in which his sister-in-law Meghan Markle had broken into the British royal family produced in him. He “he grabbed me by the collar (of my shirt), ripped off the collar, and threw me to the ground. I landed on the dog’s bowl, which broke under my back,” Enrique writes. Before taking him down, Prince William would have called Markle “difficult”, “rude” and “rough”, according to the Duke of Sussex.

