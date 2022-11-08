Perhaps it will have helped that its polling station is installed in a cathedral – that of San Felipe in Buckhead, north of Atlanta -, but the Drake couple, both 63 years old, leave voting with the solemn gesture of someone who has just attended a religious ceremony. The two, owners of a successful restaurant, agree: they do not want to reveal which party they have supported, but it is not very difficult to deduce it either. His statements would be signed by Governor Brian Kemp or senator candidate Herschel Walker, both Republicans. “What worries us most is crime. We want law and order. Crime is terrible here in Atlanta. We want to go out at night and not be worried that something might happen to us.”

Behind them is Steve, a 26-year-old student. He has voted Democrat in these mid-term elections: for gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams and for Senator Raphael Wharnock: “They share my values. They support the right to abortion and to vote, the need for gun control, respect for the environment.”

Few states are more evenly divided between Republicans and Democrats than Georgia. Here, every vote counts. This hinge state was key in the last elections. In 2020, he propelled Joe Biden to the White House by just 11,000 votes and gave the majority to Democrats in the Senate after an agonizing second-round vote.

In this new call, “the winner in Georgia can determine who will have control of the Senate,” says Professor Bernard Fraga, from Emory University, and with it control of the legislative agenda. Polls show a dead heat between Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock and his Republican opponent, Hershchel Walker, a former football star blessed by former President Donald Trump. Since both parties now have 50 seats in the Senate — Vice President Kamala Harris’s vote breaks the tie — whoever wins can leave the chamber in the hands of her party.

The interest is huge. Participation is promised historic. When the deadline for early voting closed on Friday, 2.5 million people had delivered their ballot in this state of 10 million inhabitants. Analysts estimate that by the time schools close, some 4.5 million citizens may have voted.

The transformation of Georgia into the center of the US electoral universe would have been unthinkable a few years ago, when the state was an indisputable part of the bible belt, the conservative belt in the south of the country. But it is indicative of how Georgia has become a microcosm of the country and its internal contradictions. Origin of the civil rights movement, but for decades it was intensely republican. With a vibrant economy, but with inflation above the national average of 8.2% and with a housing sector with skyrocketing prices. Headquarters of some of the most emblematic companies in the country ―Coca-Cola, CNN, Delta airline―, whose logos shine on the top of their modern skyscrapers; but at whose feet homeless people rummage through the garbage. With a capital, Atlanta, considered one of the most attractive cities to reside for young people; but from deeply rural and conservative areas.

demographic change

Georgia has experienced a profound demographic change in the last decade, where the growth of its population doubles that of the country’s average and the proportion of minorities increases. A younger and more diverse population—the African-American population represents 30% more than the national average—has increased the Democratic vote. The State has ceased to be completely republican to become a hinge.

The divisions, almost exactly down the middle, are evident in the electoral contest. Polls point to Governor Kemp’s re-election to the detriment of Democratic candidate Abrams, as happened in 2020. Kemp has promised to lower taxes to combat inflation, which he believes is caused by Biden’s economic policy. Abrams talks about defending the right to vote and abortion. But it is the fight between Warnock and Walker that can be decided by a handful of votes.

It is difficult to find two more different candidates. They are both African American. The Democrat, Warnock, is a reverend who continually displays his erudition. And the Republican, Walker, a former football star who won the Republican primary thanks to Trump’s support, and who boasts that he is not as intellectually brilliant as his rival. He has campaigned by appealing to his religious and anti-abortion convictions. But his past is turbulent. He has boasted of a military career that he did not have, has lied about his work in six hospitals and accusations of mistreatment of his ex-wife resurfaced. Two women have accused him of pressuring them to have an abortion. Her own son, a influencer conservative, has accused him of hypocrisy.

But with a highly polarized population, the Republican candidate does not seem to attract the African-American minority, who vote in a very large proportion for the Democrats. “His campaign is designed to appeal to white voters, not to get votes among black people,” says Professor Fraga.

If none of them get 50% of the votes —a third Libertarian candidate is presented, Chase Oliver, to whom the polls give 1% support—, state legislation requires a second round, which would be held on December 6. If the two parties are equal, this norm would lengthen the uncertainty about the control of the Senate for another month.

A new and controversial electoral law

With everything at stake, and minimal distances in the number of votes ―which already served Trump as a basis for his baseless accusations of electoral fraud in 2020―, one of the great concerns in the Georgia elections, at least among Democrats, is access to the right to vote, especially among minorities.

In 2021, the state legislature passed a controversial measure, the Electoral Integrity Act, better known as SB202. This rule limits voting by mail, prevents providing food and water to those waiting in line to vote and has reduced the number of electoral mailboxes. It also allows anyone to observe the election process, something Democrats fear could lead to voter intimidation or jeopardize the secrecy of the vote.

The defenders of the measure assure that it guarantees the cleanliness of the votes. His critics, that prevents the right to vote among minorities. “Trump lost by just 11,000 votes in 2020 in Georgia, and it would be concerning if 11,000 people can’t vote because voting by mail is hard. We are a very purple State (very mixed between Republican red and Democrat blue). It would be very worrying if not everyone could vote,” says Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens, a Democrat. Dickens insists that the voting centers for this Tuesday, which are expected to be very crowded, will be safe, protected by police officers who “will prevent violence or threats” against voters. “We want the Republicans to accept the electoral result and not repeat what happened with Trump,” he adds.

Bianca is not yet old enough to vote, but at 16 she already knows that she wants to study Political Science. With a straight face, round glasses and a sweater full of badges in favor of the Democratic candidate for governor, she dialed, concentrated, number after phone number on Monday night. Her goal, like that of all the volunteers gathered at a well-known Atlanta brewery, was to contact the last undecided and persuade them to go to the polls this Tuesday.

A few miles away, in the heart of Atlanta’s O4W neighborhood, where Martin Luther King lived, preached and is buried, the super voter ―as the one who has participated in the last four electoral appointments is called― Torrey Balam used up the last moments to mobilize the residents of Cosby Spear. Wearing a T-shirt of his district candidate, he promises at the doors of this nursing home, mostly African Americans of modest class, to personally organize vehicles that transport them so they can go to the polls. “I will carry this responsibility on my shoulders, but I do not want anyone to be left without voting”, he insists.

For his part, Governor Kemp, in a brief press conference held at an airfield on the outskirts, also called on citizens to participate: “If many people turn up, we Republicans will have good news.” Meanwhile, in the brewery where Bianca continued her calls, her father assured that he would vote: “Of course.” Who will win? “Uf”, she smiled, “that is already more complicated”.

