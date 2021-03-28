Calle Duque de Caxias, 158. San Pablo. It is early morning. With a door-breaking ram and assault rifles, shock troops try to force their way into a tightly packed room. Inside, a clandestine party is being held while Brazil lives overwhelmed by the coronavirus pandemic.

After several attempts, a burly agent get slammed open a hole in the rolling door of the business where his colleagues from the Garra group enter, the elite body of the San Pablo Civil Police that fights robberies and assaults.

It looks like a spectacular operation against organized crimeBut it is one of the many interventions that have been carried out for a month to put an end to the nights of revelry of dozens, and sometimes even hundreds, of young people agglomerated and oblivious to the health drama.

“Police! Police!” They exclaimed as they entered the “Babel Lounge Club”, where “all mouths meet”, according to one of the advertising brochures.

Inside, fifty people are sitting on the floor, silent. The party is over. The light from the officers’ flashlights illuminates the now downcast faces of the offenders. Some cover their face with their clothes or even their hair so as not to be filmed by the cameras.

“I want everyone with their hands against the wall to be checked for weapons,” orders Eduardo Brotero, supervisor of the Garra group.

One of the most frequently asked questions by agents during the inspection is: “Where is your mask?”.

“The world goes through this scourge and you are here as if there is no tomorrow“Cries Brotero addressing the crowd.

Asked by Efe, some of the young people assured not to fear the coronavirus, which is already leaving in Brazil about 310,000 deaths and 13 million positives, and is in its worst phase with consecutive records of infections and deaths. The current average is 2,400 deaths per day.

“Coronavirus? One more virus in my body,” a prostitute who did not want to be identified said sarcastically to Efe, while she waited with the rest of the women in another part of the premises.

More than 700 parties

The governor of San Pablo, Joao Doria, came to describe them as “festivals of death” for being potential sources of new covid-19 outbreaks.

Its proliferation forced its Administration to create a specific working group, in which other public bodies also collaborate. The objective: avoid night crowds.

Since last February 26, 716 clandestine parties have been deactivated in São Paulo, according to official data. In one, even the well-known footballer Gabriel Barbosa ‘Gabigol’ was surprised.

Despite being prohibited, due to current sanitary measures, they continue to be called week after week, generally through social networks.

“I have received more than 2,000 complaints per week”Federal deputy Alexandre Frota, a porn ex-actor, former ally of President Jair Bolsonaro and now one of the president’s critics for his denial in the face of the pandemic, told Efe.

“Brazil is losing 3,000 people a day. It is not possible that we see it as something normal for people to go out, drink, smoke and have fun while others die, “he said in another of the operations that Efe accompanied.

Then another 50 people were also surprised who were spending the night, without a mask or social distance, in “El Divino Bar”, in the southern area of ​​Sao Paulo.

In a conversation with Efe, one of the alleged organizers, who preferred not to be identified, defended these events even in a pandemic because each person “is responsible” for themselves.

Drugs and alcohol

He assured that he has been “working” with illegal parties for six months because “Somehow you have to pay the rent and the bills.”

“See you in the next raid around here,” he said as he said goodbye.

At the end of the operation, the organizers of the party are taken to the police station to testify. Clients have their identity cards photographed and can go home. All could be charged with a crime against public health.

The place is closed and the sound equipment is seized. In some intervention there were also cases of drug trafficking, adulterated alcohol and even child prostitution.

“I don’t know what else is needed for these young people to become aware. The moment is dramatic,” lamented Carlos César Marera, the director of inspection for the consumer defense body of São Paulo.

