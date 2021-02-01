A trendy noodle soup restaurant, selling the best noodles in town, is the front for a motley crew of dark entity hunters. The endearing place is only open three hours a day and lacks social media to advertise its great dishes. Word of mouth works to generate queues on a daily basis. Hundreds of people gather at the door to taste its exquisite menu without the support of any influencer or the imperative need to upload a selfie to Instagram telling the gastronomic feat. In the kitchen, feeding the pasta and spices, handling the knife and the pan like no one else, there is a guy with strange powers and a very bad grape. His punches and jumps are anthological. They accompany him, serving table by table, not always with sympathy, a grumpy young woman and an endearing lady who gets very serious when she plays. Both do not hesitate to arm themselves with courage and wear a striking red hooded tracksuit to chase demons through the streets of the place, jumping between buildings, from roof to roof. The girl has visions that allow her to find sinister spirits while the woman next to her has the ability to heal others. They are the protagonists of ‘On the hunt for evil spirits’, a new Korean series available on Netflix since last weekend. From South Korea comes this curious production, whose greatest burden is the duration of its first season -probably a virtue for many viewers-, sixteen hour-long chapters roughly a lot of footage to keep up with today’s chaotic audiovisual schedule. Directs Yu seon-dong, responsible for ‘Death Bell 2: Bloody Camp’, with a script by Yeo Ji Na. Adaptation of the webtoon (digital comic strip) ‘Amazing Rumor (Wonderful Rumors)’, created by Jang Yi, has in its cast Kim se jeong, Jo Byung Gyu, Yeom Hye Ran, and Yoo Jung Sang.

After the good reception of recently released fantastic Asian series, ‘On the hunt for evil spirits’ -‘The Uncanny Counter ‘, in English- reaches the copious cover of Netflix taking the witness of’ Sweet Home ‘or’ Alice in Borderland ‘, both highly recommended. The comic, read manga, continues to inspire the latest major releases from video on demand platforms. This K-drama -Korean series-, ideal for young audiences, it combines fantasy, humor, manners and action, with scenes of fights and crazy pirouettes quite successful. The intrepid sellers of delicious noodles are joined by a new member, somewhat confused, who does not finish accepting his new condition, a teenager who lost his parents as a child in an unexpected accident. His teammates are forced to train him hard. All were possessed by an altruistic entity when they were in a coma, becoming what they are, acquiring special powers, except the apprentice who has just arrived without a letter of introduction, with the burden of family trauma and his problems in the institute. It is relatively easy to empathize with the characters and get into adventure, with supernatural moments and passages linked to social cinema.

As usually happens in this type of proposal, the game with the tone is constant. Visually, resources from the aesthetics of the comic are exploited. You may be able to reverse your headboard design with the naked eye, if you are not familiar with Korean series. Sometimes, apparently, they border on the childish. ‘On the hunt for evil spirits’ has one of the highest ratings for dramas broadcast on the Korean pay channel OCN – it premiered on November 28 last year – with a national average of more than 9. A waiting for the full confirmation of the filming of a second season that predicts brutal battles, at the beginning of the year the news was confirmed that the scriptwriter of this television adaptation had left the project due to discrepancies with the director, who, apparently, was commissioned to devise the story in its final stretch. Let’s see what the sainete is because fiction deserves more impetus. We must thank Netflix for its commitment to oriental productions.

‘Hunting Evil Spirits’ is available on Netflix.