About five meters before the guardrail starts, a car went off the bend in Delft on Saturday and Sunday. The vehicle ended up in the water along the road. A seriously injured man managed to crawl out of the car, and another man died in a hospital. Moments later, two bodies of women were found further away in the water. “You wouldn't wish this on anyone, especially not in December.”

#hood #car #fell #water #injured #man #warns #occupants