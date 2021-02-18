Like many of our fellow citizens who are clearly on the left, I ask myself a formidable question: how is it that public debates within and between parties that claim to be on the social and ecological left hardly ever deal with the weight now acquired by the extreme right? They act as if it does not represent a real danger for the future of our country. Why this unthought which appears as a denial of reality? This attitude is all the more incomprehensible as the political, ideological and media landscape of France has evolved in a very disturbing direction. He is marked by the growing weight of the far right in all areas, from the thunderclap of the presence of Jean-Marie Le Pen in the first round of the 2002 presidential election with 17% to Marine Le’s 34%. Pen in the second round of 2017.

Politics: even if it is uncertain to grant unfailing reliability to the polls more than a year from the presidential election, all recent studies agree on major trends. In all cases, it appears that Marine Le Pen comes out ahead of the first round and that a very close duel would oppose the second to the outgoing president. The famous glass ceiling wouldn’t work this time around. A significant part of the left-wing electorate reserves its response while the radical refusal to see Macron re-elected is shared in all electorates. Finally, the multiplicity of candidates looming on the left will not allow any to appear in the second round. The hypothesis of an election of Marine Le Pen can no longer be ruled out.

Ideological: the penalisation of minds is now a measurable reality in public opinion, where it is distilled in all categories of the population. Many media echo this progression and often encourage it in the choice of their guests or their columnists. Some openly convey nationalist, racist and xenophobic, sexist and homophobic, secure and authoritarian ideas, sometimes with the leniency of justice. This brown wave irrigates beyond the ranks of the RN, in a very important part of the French right, of which a mass of local elected officials has rallied to the lepenist theses who have however changed very little from the FN to the RN. And macronism is not left out in this case. “The extreme center”, as the historian Pierre Serna calls it, has just stood out with the two laws on global security and that on separatism. In the debate which “opposed” her to Gerald Darmanin, Marine Le Pen accuses her of making a “Obsession with Islam” ! And the Minister of the Interior of Emmanuel Macron, defector of sarkozysm, answers him: “You are softer than us! “This convergence of views shows to what extent “The extreme center is more and more clearly the footing of the extreme right”, notes sociologist Ugo Palheta.

Recent history shows that giving in to the far right in terms of ideas opens the way for it politically. That part of the French bourgeoisie and the right should think of sheltering its profits by allying itself with authoritarian and xenophobic nationalism is consistent with a kind of stammering of history. But that the left is not aware of the economic, social and cultural abyss into which a “Trumpist” experience would plunge our country is not acceptable. The counteroffensive is possible. Faced with the ravages of liberalism, it is necessary to co-construct a project for a common, social, ecological, cultural and democratic society. Bring together all political forces, all social movements and citizens who fight for equality and solidarity, freedom and democracy, fraternity and sorority. To renew with the fight against the ideas of hatred and again to promote emancipatory values.