Wild, wild and spontaneous is the title of the cycle of encounters on-line free that The House On proposes from June 1 to 15. They are talks with five experts who want to contribute to changing the perception of the so-called “weeds” by citizens. So reads the press release of The House On and it seemed to me to be a very interesting starting point for reflection because it talks about how the borders, before so clear and diaphanous, between the vegetables and the city are becoming blurred.

It is true that the decrease in human presence in the streets, the cessation of clearing work by municipal cleaning services and the spring rains have led to an unusual growth of spontaneous flora on the sidewalks, open fields, tree pits, sewers and interblock spaces in city neighborhoods. This adventitious vegetation has positive effects such as increasing biodiversity in the city, enriching its landscape and attracting pollinating insects. The entry to Phase 0 of the confinement has meant that this vegetation has been disappearing again due to human presence, as well as the return to normality of municipal cleaning services. AND The House On he asks himself, and asks us: Was it necessary?

On June 1, the first meeting was held, in which the work of artists who have resorted to the resilience and beauty of the chaos of wild flora to express themselves was made known. As read in the program, observing vegetation through an artistic gaze can be a powerful channel through which to move towards an ecological conscience. The example of these artists served both speakers and participants to reflect on the natural processes that cities try to hide.

Next Monday, June 8, the second meeting will be organized under the suggestive title of From the tree to the bench and I shoot because I plant you. On this occasion, the focus will be on neighborhood gardening as one of the levers of change to move towards another type of gardening, less traditional and with greater biodiversity on the sidewalks. On this day, the pulse of the practices in Madrid will be taken and experiences of management of spontaneous urban flora in various European cities will be shared.

In Tours, the small French city where I live, there is a lot of activity in this regard. The mayor’s office launched the project years ago On the sidewalk, which invites citizens to create green spaces literally at the door of the house, lifting the tiles from the sidewalk. The consistory is in charge of digging the hole, covering it with earth and providing the first seeds. The citizen is responsible after the maintenance of the small flower bed. We talk about it all in the Slow Flowers article: at home and on the sidewalk.

And more recently, the selfless initiative of a few citizens has also created in my city a group of gardeners who are dedicated to occupying abandoned flower beds in public gardens to plant food and thus combat food insecurity. We talk about those masked gardeners who have invaded my city in the article Citizen: grow your food… in the public park.

And going back to programming The House On, the last session of the cycle, scheduled for June 15, launches a challenge to the participants of the conference. They will have to scour the streets of their neighborhoods during their de-climbing walks to create a common herbarium. They are invited to photograph the spontaneous flora of the streets to search among all the most resilient flora, the one that grows in places less conducive to taking root, those plants that can be found in spaces such as tree pits, curbs, cracks in the sidewalks, near the sewers, in a gazebo or between the bricks of a facade. This invented herbarium will be the tool with which the expert landscaper J. Ramón Gómez Fernández will discover the true identity of the spontaneous urban flora of the neighborhoods on the last day of the workshop.

I find it fascinating to spend some time observing and contemplating those so-called “weeds” that seemed, until relatively recently, to hinder the exponential growth of the city, understood as asphalt and cement but which today deserve all the prominence. And that suddenly we start to observe, document, value and even protect all plant life, however insignificant and miniscule it may seem. During the confinement a similar initiative emerged in networks. Several applications proposed a collaborative count of “wild” fauna and flora that could simply be observed from our windows. Pilar Sampietro explained this initiative to us in the article Green from my window. Hopefully the city learns to give more and better space to green, however ridiculous and small it may be.