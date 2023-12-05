The influence of former presidents with political movements that extend far beyond their mandates, and that condition the political life of their countries for decades or decades, is a phenomenon that is repeated in Latin America. Are they a stopper for political regeneration? In this edition of En Primera Plana we analyze this phenomenon, from the right of Uribe, in Colombia, to the left of Correa, in Ecuador, Kirchnerism, in Argentina, Fujimorism, in Peru, and even those who are preparing their return to the political arena.

The former Spanish president Felipe González made a well-remembered simile some time ago that compared the figure of former presidents to Chinese vases: they are supposed to have value and no one dares to throw them in the trash, but in reality they get in the way everywhere. Today we talk about this widespread phenomenon in Latin America and the influence they have on our societies.

There are many examples of opposing political signs, such as the Uribism of former President Alvaro Uribe in Colombia, or the Correism of Rafael Correa in Ecuador. Both have been defeated at the polls lately, as has Kirchnerism in Argentina, but their influence continues in various forms. Are they all signs of populism? Should a president know how to withdraw and put an end to it or, on the contrary, should his voice be present and considered by the current power? We analyze it with our guests:

– Denis Merklen, professor of sociology at the Sorbonne and director of the Institute of Higher Studies in Latin America. Author of several books about Argentina and Uruguay, such as ‘Behind the poverty line’.

-Guylaine Roujol Pérez, journalist, author of investigations and books about Colombia such as ‘In the footsteps of Álvaro Uribe Vélez’.