The year 2022 will go down in history for the Russian invasion of Ukraine and all the destruction it has caused. It is undoubtedly the news of the year that is ending, including its derivatives: the energy crisis, inflation, etc. Isabel II, Luiz Inácio ‘Lula’ da Silva, Gustavo Petro, Emmanuel Macron and Giorgia Meloni have also been protagonists during the year. In this edition of En Primera Plana we take stock of the year that is ending and analyze what has marked the news of these twelve months on the planet.

2022 leaves a handful of headlines with their own names: starting with the death of Elizabeth II, the turn on abortion in the US, the riots in Iran, the return of ‘Lula’ in Brazil, the re-election of Macron in France , the third term for Xi Jinping and the protests against the ‘zero covid’ policies in China or the World Cup in Qatar with the triumph of Argentina.

Added to this are some issues that continue and intensify, such as increasingly extreme weather events or the dramatic arrivals of migrants.

Join us in this program to take stock:

– Pascal Drouhaud, international analyst and correspondent for El Diario de Hoy.

– Bob Zeng, economist, master’s degree from the School of Higher Studies of Commerce in Paris.

– Sandra Jabalera, independent journalist.

– Matias Arráez Miranda, journalist at BFM and Public Sénat.