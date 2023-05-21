Macron declared at the end of February the end of the abundance of water in France. Regarding the drought that is plaguing the country, the Head of State called for a water sobriety plan following the “energy sobriety” model. However, recurring droughts are going to be the keynote not only in France but in countries like Spain or Portugal.To all this, the UN has announced that the period 2023-2027 will probably be the hottest ever recorded.

In this edition of En Primera Plana we talk about the threat of drought and water as a political element. We review some of the solutions that include plans presented by the governments of Macron in France or Sánchez in Spain. Greater reuse of wastewater, desalination plants, minimizing leaks or progressive pricing. How should these plans be drawn up in this context in which we find ourselves? We discuss it with our guests:

– Andrey Hernández, geographer, doctor in geoeconomics and urbanism.

– Oriana Romano, head of the OECD water governance unit.

– Raphael Moran, Life on the Planet journalist at RFI.