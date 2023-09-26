Ecuador, a peaceful country a few years ago, has become a violent nation in a short time. What have been the causes? We explore it in this edition of En Primera Plana with the second round of the elections in a few days, which will confront the correísta Luisa González and the businessman Daniel Noboa.

Correísta Luisa González, the first woman who could become President of Ecuador, and businessman Daniel Noboa, the youngest candidate to run in a runoff, will face each other on October 15 for the Presidency of the country.

Ecuadorians will have to choose between two politically opposed options in a country where elections are marked by violence. Citizens endure constant terrorist attacks that change the dynamics and life of the nation from one day to the next, as it has already done in this electoral process in which the candidates tour the country with vests and strong security measures. We analyze the impact of violence on the race to occupy Carondelet Palace with our guests:

– Emmanuelle Sinardet, professor, director of the Center for Ecuadorian Studies at the Paris Nanterre University.

– Guillaume Asskari, independent journalist specialized in Latin America.

– Pablo Medina, political scientist and professor at the San Francisco University of Quito.