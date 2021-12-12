The election of the conservative candidate Valérie Pécresse to the presidential elections in April next year in France completes the list of candidates that will challenge President Macron for the Presidency. These elections have a right wing trying to find its space, a left more blurred than ever and with a new extreme right, that of the polemicist Éric Zemmour, a political phenomenon in recent months.

All the polls show it: the first positions in voting intention would be for a liberal, two far-rightists and a conservative candidate. Has France turned to the right? It is at least the sensation that emerges from this electoral pre-campaign and that we analyze in this edition of En Primera Plana with our guests:

-Olivier Urrutia, political scientist and advisor in political management.

-Beatriz Juez, correspondent for the newspaper ‘El Correo’ in France.

-Laure Cometti, political journalist.