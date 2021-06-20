The pandemic has plunged the birth rate. When a little more than a year ago the first confinements began to be decreed, those first jokes about an eventual ‘baby boom’ derived from staying at home arose, but the data show the opposite effect. In countries like Spain, a sharp drop in births of 20% has been observed in the last year, according to data from the Spanish Institute of Statistics. A pattern that is repeated in most developed countries.

According to experts, the fear of an uncertain future and the economic repercussions of the crisis would be the main reasons for this decrease in the birth rate. With what consequences for the planet? We analyze it in this edition of En Primera Plana, by the hand of Paola Martínez Infante, freelance journalist, Joel Assoko, economic journalist at Jeune Afrique magazine, and María Eugenia Cosio Zavala, emeritus professor of demography at Paris 3 University.

