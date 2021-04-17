



With 13.8 million accumulated infections and 368,749 deaths associated with Covid-19, Brazil is considered the epicenter of the pandemic. In that nation, the second most affected by the disease worldwide, since the beginning of 2021 there has been a health crisis due to the increase in infections, in part associated with the presence of a more contagious variant of the virus. In parallel, the political crisis increases where institutions such as the Senate have taken the first step to investigate President Jair Bolsonaro for his alleged responsibility for the damage caused by the pandemic.