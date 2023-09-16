The political course opens in France with an eye on the 2024 Olympic Games. The preparations for that event will occupy a good part of the political agenda in the coming months. Macron wants to leave behind the social upheavals that marked the past year, special mention for the response to his pension reform or the social outbreak after the death of young Nahel Merzouk shot by the police.

We review the issues of this beginning of the political year in France, which is marked by the preparations for major events, starting with the visits of King Charles III and Pope Francis in a few days. Also the latest adjustments for the reopening of the Notre Dame cathedral and the final stretch towards the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.

Joining us in this edition:

– Matias Arráez, journalist on the Public Sénat network.

– Enric Bonet, El Periódico correspondent in Paris.

– Miguel Martínez, Mexican correspondent for Channel 14.