The death of pope emeritus Benedict XVI, the first pope to resign in seven centuries, giving rise to an unusual coexistence between two popes, leaves an uncertain outlook for the future of the Church, with multiple questions for what remains of Francis’ papacy. . How to reverse the loss of influence of the Church in regions like Latin America? We analyze it in this edition of En Primera Plana.

How do you explain the loss of influence of the Church in various regions such as Latin America, where evangelists have been gaining ground for years? What challenges are priority for Francis in what remains of his papacy? Does Ratzinger’s death pave the way for Francis’ eventual resignation? Is there a latent clash between the opening sector and the conservative sector that could be accentuated after Benedicto’s death? What level are these internal fights? These are issues that we analyze in this program together with our guests:

– Marie-Laure Sara-de la Vaissière, teacher and independent researcher and PhD in Latin American studies.

– Lamia Oualalou, independent journalist, author of ‘Jesus loves you, the evangelical wave’ and former correspondent for the newspaper ‘Le Figaro’ in Brazil.

– Ivonne Sánchez, fellow editor of RFI.

– Federico Guiglia, RFI correspondent in Rome who closely follows all Vatican news.