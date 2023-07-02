In less than fifteen days, several boats full of migrants have wrecked in the Mediterranean. The most serious case was the sinking of a ship with more than 700 migrants on board, mainly from Pakistan, Egypt and Syria, on June 15 off the Greek coast. 2023 could become the deadliest year for migrants in the Mediterranean since 2016, a sea described by several organizations as a veritable human cemetery.

