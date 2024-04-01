Haiti is on fire: according to the UN, more than 1,500 people have been killed so far in 2024, calling the crisis a “cataclysm.” The negotiations to appoint new transitional authorities are chaotic, while the population suffers daily the consequences of violence by armed groups. In this edition of En Primera Plana we look for the factual and historical causes that explain the situation in the Caribbean country.

Haiti has lived from disaster to disaster for decades: military dictatorships, hurricanes, earthquakes, messianic leaders, failed governments, conspiracies, political assassinations, oligarchies and, currently, 200 criminal gangs fighting to prevail in the territories, waging a war between them and against the State. We analyze the crisis in Haiti with the help of our guests:

– Pascal Drouhaud, editorialist and specialist in international relations with several missions in Haiti.

– Margot Loizillon, investigative journalist on Latin American issues and former editor-in-chief of France 24 en Español.

– David Gamboa, political consultant on Latin American issues and member of the Sciences Po Paris research school.