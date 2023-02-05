The Amazon has been in crisis for years. In this edition of On the Front Page, we talk about the responsibilities around the Amazon and the new promises made by leaders like Luiz Inácio ‘Lula’ da Silva, who place it as one of their main political challenges. In addition, we analyze the main threats that this region suffers: deforestation, agriculture, mining and illegal activities, among others.

With jungles and immense rivers that house unique nature and a remarkable cultural diversity in 7 million square kilometers, the equivalent of Australia, the Amazon is of great importance for South America and for the entire planet.

This large portion of the biosphere shared by 9 countries is home to almost 10% of the Earth’s biodiversity. But the Amazon is also vulnerable to the impacts of the current development system.

It is estimated that 17% of the Amazon forests have been transformed for another use. Economic activities that threaten the region include cattle ranching, extensive agriculture, and extractive and illegal activities.

In this context, the announcements by the recently inaugurated President of Brazil, Luiz Inácio ‘Lula’ da Silva, about a Summit for the Amazon to take effective measures for its protection, and the Colombian President Gustavo Petro of a great Amazon agreement to give it a new regional approach, will be essential in the near future.

We address this topic from the hands of our guests:

-Stephen Rostain, archaeologist and research director at the National Center for Scientific Research (CNRS).

-Joël Da Costa, representative of Cáritas France in the Amazon, which is in charge of ensuring human rights throughout the Amazon region.

-Sébastien Velut, geographer and professor at the Institute of Advanced Studies in Latin America.