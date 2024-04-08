The countdown begins to determine the political destiny of Mexico. On June 2, Mexicans will go to the polls and it is highly likely that a woman will assume the leadership of the country. Claudia Sheinbaum, Morena's official candidate, leads all the polls against her opposition opponent, Xóchitl Gálvez. In this edition of En Primera Plana we will explore the electoral panorama in Mexico.

On this occasion, we analyze the keys to a political contest marked by violence, which has intensified in recent hours with the tragic murder of Gisela Gaytán, Morena's candidate for mayor of Celaya.

Security and drug trafficking emerge as central issues in elections that will not only determine the local future, but will also serve as a prelude to the elections in the United States, where the always complex immigration issue looms on the horizon.

To address these topics, we have the perspective of our guests:

– Patrick Bele, Latin America correspondent for Le Figaro.

– Sofía Viramontes, independent journalist.

– Miguel Martínez, correspondent for Channel 14 in Mexico.

– Everardo Reyes, professor in information and communication sciences at the University of Paris 8.