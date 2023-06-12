The dream of getting a medal under the Eiffel Tower is already getting closer for many athletes from all over the planet. There is little more than a year to go before the torches of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games are lit and the challenges are many: the works, the environment, internal conflicts, which have led to the resignation of the president of the French Olympic Committee; as well as security in the city. Challenges that must be overcome to offer the world a great competition.

One year after the Olympic Games in Paris, we analyze the challenges of the sporting event and also its novelties such as the break dance. Paris 2024 will also feature skateboarding and surftwo disciplines that debuted at Tokyo 2020.

Sport, politics and the environment are mixed in these Olympics. Thus, the French capital will be in the spotlight of the entire planet and the challenges it faces to put on a great show remain many. We talk about the subject together with our studio guests:

–Ana Maria Ospina, sports journalist

–Natalia Ruiz Giraldo, France 24 journalist

–Romain Houeix, journalist at the sports service of France 24

–Ingrid ‘Sheyen’ Roulot-Gamboa, specialist in break dance and consultant in Olympic Breaking for the ‘Eurosport’ channel