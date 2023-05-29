The figures are compelling and show a worrying reality: we buy 60% more clothes than just 15 years ago to use them half as often. The triumph of “fast fashion”, of junk fashion, is causing an environmental disaster. According to the UN, the fashion industry is the second most polluting in the world, creating more than 100 billion items of clothing each year. We analyze the repercussions of this phenomenon in our edition of En Primera Plana.

This week we focus on our clothes to talk about overproduction and excessive consumption. We discuss it with our guests:

– Clara Alibert, in charge of promoting and regulating the economic actors of the organization CCFD Terres solidaires.

– Adriana Seminario, consultant specialized in fashion and digital marketing.

– Mariana Castaño, founding journalist of the founder of 10 billion solutions, advice on sustainable communication.

– Daniela Rodríguez, co-founder of the KLU agency, specialized in communication and public relations in fashion.