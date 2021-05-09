After being the most solvent and longest-serving leader of the 21st century with 16 years in office, the German Chancellor lives her last months as the country’s leader; something extraordinary for any leader in these times. Angela Merkel has exercised that leadership without being dazzled by power. Many world leaders have tried to unravel the thinking behind this policy, which combines scientific training, analytical and listening skills, origins in East Germany and an impressive psychological force.

Euro crisis, migration crisis, Brexit, the rise of populisms and now Covid-19. There are several existential crises that Europe has experienced with Merkel leading her locomotive. What imprint does it leave on the Germans? How do you perceive your succession in Germany in your political formation, the CDU? In this edition of Spotlight we explore Merkel’s rise to power, her long tenure and the legacy she leaves behind.

