In this edition of En Primera Plana we focus on an issue that affects all social spheres: the so-called “dictatorship of well-being” or toxic positivism, a trend that more and more experts are warning about and that is driven by a society consumerist There is talk of a happiness industry that moves millions every year.

Do we live in a dictatorship of happiness? Who imposes it? Why are we increasingly intolerant of frustration? Have social networks intensified this phenomenon? Does this model permanently feed and grease the capitalist system? These are some of the issues we address with our guests:

– Juan David Nasio, psychiatrist, psychoanalyst and writer. Author of the book ‘Dix histoires de vie, de souffrance et d’amour’ (Galimard publishing house).

– Ariadna Canzio, clinical psychologist.

– Pedro José García Sánchez, professor of sociology and researcher at the Paris Nanterre University.