Since the start of the war, 240 cultural sites have been totally or partially destroyed in Ukraine, according to UNESCO monitoring. February 24 marks one year of the Russian invasion, so we focus on the destruction of cultural heritage and how the war has caused a ‘Russification’ of part of the territory and an ‘Ukrainization’ of others. UNESCO inscribed Odessa on the list of endangered heritage, a way to legally protect it in case of attack.

“What stupidity the war”, said the French poet Jacques Prévert, speaking of the Second World War. Well, the stupidity of men and the war returned to Europe a year ago. On February 24, 2022, after weeks of threats, the unthinkable happened: Russia attacked Ukraine. One year later, the balance is terrifying: tens of thousands of deaths, millions of refugees and internally displaced persons, destroyed cities and a badly hit economy. And, above all, few expectations that this conflict will be resolved in the short term.

In the midst of the human drama, cultural heritage is being destroyed. The Russians took the remains of General Potemkin with them when they withdrew from Kherson. They said they were taking it because, according to them, they were not safe under Ukrainian control. We know that Putin is a great admirer of Potemkin because it was he who in the 18th century conquered southern territories and founded cities like Kherson and Odessa. Precisely in Odessa, statues such as that of Catherine II the Great have been removed as part of the ‘derussification’ for the rejection of the Russian invasion.

Is the destruction of cultural heritage and the looting of works part of the strategy of this war? We analyze it together with our guests:

Ernesto Ottone, UNESCO Deputy Director General for Culture.

David Gormezano, journalist at France 24.

Delia Arrunategui, independent journalist specializing in economics.