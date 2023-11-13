In this edition of En Primera Plana we focus on Spain and the agreement for the possible investiture of Pedro Sánchez, which is generating a turbulent situation. What does the controversial amnesty law mean? We explain and analyze the pact recently reached between Catalan socialists and independentists.

Spain has been the scene of protests, especially led by far-right groups, against the amnesty law for Catalan politicians convicted of the ‘procés’. The ruling Spanish Socialist Party has already sealed an agreement in this regard, with which it seeks to guarantee the votes of the Catalan independence parties, in the Congress of Deputies, in view of the investiture debates of Pedro Sánchez this week: on Wednesday the 15th and on Thursday, November 16.

To do this, Sánchez needs the support of several political movements, including the independentists Junts per Catalunya and Esquerra Republicana, and hence this controversial amnesty law negotiated in Belgium, where the former president of the generalitat, Carles, fled from justice. Puigdemont, after the failed secessionist attempt in 2017.

Since then, many things have happened, the independence movement is no longer experiencing its best moment with strong internal struggles today. Furthermore, many of the members of Sánchez’s Government assured that they would not give in to an amnesty that is now presented as “the inevitable toad to swallow” if they do not want to go to other elections in which the right can rearm itself. We address the topic with our guests:

– Carles Pamiès, PhD in Political Science, researcher and professor at Sciences Po.

– Karmele Gayubo, journalist who has been part of RFI for three decades.

– Cyril Trépier, specialist geographer researcher from Spain.