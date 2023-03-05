In this broadcast of On the Front Page, we analyze the new phase in which the struggle between President Emmanuel Macron and the unions of France is entering, regarding the pension reform proposed by his Government. From there, we broaden our gaze to ask whether the debates on work have changed their paradigm in recent times and, above all, since the pandemic.

The unions threaten to paralyze France from Tuesday March 7 if Macron does not stop his controversial pension reform proposal, which aims to delay the retirement age from 62 to 64 years and increase the requirement to be able to collect a pension to 43 years complete.

The country has experienced several mass mobilizations since January that have exposed a union union not seen since the days of President Nicolas Sarkozy.

The Government maintains its proposal and now we are entering what appears to be a “phase 2” of hardening, which determines the political course in France.

Join us in this edition:

-Antonio Delgado, correspondent for Radio Nacional de España.

-Florencia Ángeles, correspondent for W Radio of the Prisa group in Colombia.

-Javier Carbonell, PhD student in Politics at SciencePo in Paris.