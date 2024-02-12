The months leading up to the European elections in June are being experienced in a context of crisis that could make the extreme right grow. European farmers have been up in arms for weeks. French, Belgians, Italians and, more recently, the Spanish have joined the demonstrations. Does this mean that the green transition will be slower due to fear of populism? We talked about it in this episode of En Primera Plana.

Can the crisis in the countryside determine what happens in the European elections? It is the basic question with which we begin this edition of En Primera Plana, in which we analyze the scenario of the European elections in June. They will be decisive elections for a European Union (EU) in full transformation, which will have to initiate the first internal reforms for the next great enlargement towards the East. What will this construction of the future of the EU look like? We address it with our guests: See also Press review - "Who is winning in the meme war between Russia and Ukraine?", analysis in 'Holod' – Florencia Ángeles, correspondent of La W Radio in Paris. – Ludovic Lamant, journalist for the Mediapart portal. – Delia Arrunategui, independent journalist specialized in politics. – Esther Herrera, correspondent for RFI and France 24.

#Front #Page #agricultural #crisis #marks #prelude #European #elections