The increase in cases of bullying or ‘bullying’ and the state of mental health left by the pandemic in adolescent boys and girls are the subject of multiple reports today. How is today’s adolescence different from that of previous generations? In this edition of En Primera Plana we analyze the challenges of today’s adolescence with social networks as a background setting.

Adolescents are often an audience that we rarely address in the media, although it is a vital experience that we have all gone through and that changes with the context.

In times of excessive use of screens and social networks, adolescence experiences its own crises. The pandemic did not attack her physical health so much, but it did in many cases mentally.

A recently published report in Spain indicates that bullying has risen in recent months and physical appearance is the main reason. In France, the latest case that has brought consternation is that of Lucas, a 13-year-old homosexual teenager who committed suicide in a context of bullying denounced by his family.

We analyze social pressure and bullying as challenges of today’s adolescence from the hand of our guests:

-María Eugenia Uriburu, clinical psychologist.

-Ariadna Canzio, psychotherapist psychologist.

-Israel Ayala, journalist specializing in new technologies.