What can we do to maintain peace at the Christmas table despite sharing it with people with whom we may come into conflict? What current issues can end up in Christmas disputes? The conflict in the Middle East, the figure of Milei in Argentina or the amnesty law in Spain are some of those issues that can focus political conversations. In this program we also review the characters that have marked 2023. We talk about it with our guests:

– Sarai Suárez, independent journalist.

– Enric Bonet, correspondent of El Periódico de Catalunya.

– Silvia Celi, former RFI colleague who dealt with the sections of society, consumption and fashion.

– And our correspondents: Catalina Gómez Ángel, in Ukraine, and Daniel Bluhmental, in the Middle East.