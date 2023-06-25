Artificial Intelligence has evolved by leaps and bounds in recent months. Many voices warn of what it could mean for the future of humanity. Are we facing an uncontrolled race? In this edition of ‘En Primera Plana’ we try to ponder the fears and technological advantages of this revolution.

A group of experts, researchers and businessmen have signed an open letter calling for a six-month truce on Artificial Intelligence developments. They warn about a “race without control” and about deep risks for society and for humanity as a whole. They speak of the “destructive power” of technology and of “unprecedented dangers.”

In this program we ask ourselves if these fears are founded or not, and what tools the states have to legislate on this Artificial Intelligence, which seems to advance at a speed that was unthinkable until a few months ago. We discussed it with our guests: