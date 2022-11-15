The one in Qatar is a world cup, to say the least different, in which there is more talk of politics, human rights and boycotts than of sports tactics. For the first time in the history of the tournament, the dates are moved to avoid high temperatures. Many fans these days are considering the advisability of boycotting the sporting event due to various factors, including the number of deaths in the infrastructure works for the tournament.

Qatar 2022, a particular world cup for many reasons. Are there reasons to call for a boycott of this sporting event? We analyze the political and sports part of an event that mixes them as rarely seen before. For many, the attribution of the World Cup to Qatar itself was an original error. And some point to the responsibility precisely of France and former President Sarkozy. How true of it? We analyze it in this edition of En Primera Plana with the help of our guests: See also José Luis Lapuente: "In wine we must avoid political interference" – Cindy Colmenares, journalist and chronicler at RTL. – Ana María Ospina, RFI journalist specializing in sports. – Miguel Martínez, correspondent for Mexican public television.

