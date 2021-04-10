Uncertainty, a pandemic and many undecided set the stage in which Ecuadorians will decide their political future. The leftist Andrés Arauz and the rightist Guillermo Lasso have a fight side by side and whoever wins this Sunday will have to face the ravages of the pandemic, with a very marked economic decline in the country.

What happens in Ecuador will likely have an echo in other Latin American countries that are facing electoral processes in the near future. Without going any further, this Sunday is loaded with electoral appointments in the Andean countries, also with departmental elections in Bolivia and Peru that are renewed by the Executive and Legislative. How will the pandemic mark these processes and, above all, how will those who are elected manage the economic situation of the post-pandemic? It is an open-ended question in several cases.

Is this a choice between correísmo and anticorreísmo? How is Arauz, the dolphin, different from his political father, Rafael Correa? These are some of the questions we ask ourselves in this edition of En Primera Plana.