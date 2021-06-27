Political persecution is present again in Nicaragua. At least 19 opponents, including journalists and former government allies, have been detained by the National Police, a body that responds to Daniel Ortega and the vice president, his wife, Rosario Murillo. Five of them aspire to be presidential candidates in the November elections, but Ortega seeks to remain in power. International organizations have demanded that transparent and fair elections be held.

In this edition of En Primera Plana we analyze the new political crisis in Nicaragua, a country that was in the global spotlight in 2018 when the great political crisis that is still dragging broke out, hand in hand with our guests:

+ Pascal Drouhaud, vice president of the Choiseul Institute, specialist in international relations and president of the LATFRAN association, France Latin America.

+ Alan Riding, former New York Times correspondent in Latin America.

And in duplex:

+ Maya Collombon, Professor at Sciences Po Lyon specializing in Nicaraguan politics.

+ Kévin Parthenay, political scientist professor at the University of Tours, specialist in Central America and associate researcher at the Center for International Studies and Research.