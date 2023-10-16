In this edition of En Primera Plana we focus on Argentina to analyze the elections that will be held on October 22 and that present a disruptive and symptomatic factor: the rise of Javier Milei. We analyze the possibilities of a second round between Milei and one of the other two candidates that the polls project tight: the ruling party Massa and the conservative Bullrich.

Javier Milei leads the polls ahead of the first round of the elections in Argentina on October 22. The ruling party Sergio Massa, candidate of a disenchanted Peronism, and the conservative Patricia Bullrich will try to challenge him in a possible runoff in November.

A few days before the election, candidate Milei encourages the population to dollarize; the Peronist Massa promises jail for speculators and the conservative Bullrich presents herself as the responsible option. And all, in a campaign on fire in which the Milei effect and its controversial populist ideas have been the determining element that raises the big question: are Argentines so tired of the status quo that they are willing to elect someone who brings disruption to any cost? We analyze it together with our guests:

– Juan Carluccio, economist, professor at the University of Surrey and former research director of the Argentine Secretary of Commerce.

– Marine de La Moissonière, journalist at RFI, former correspondent in Argentina.

– Pascal Drouhaud, international analyst specialized in Latin America.