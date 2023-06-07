One year after the presidential elections in Mexico, the fight for the results is already the main source of tension on all fronts. With dozens of politicians from across the spectrum wanting to sit in the presidential chair, many have begun to stake their chips. The promise of the opposition and the ruling party is that it will be in a few days when a clearer picture of how the candidates will be defined and who will be the protagonists in 2024 begins to emerge.

In this edition of En Primera Plana, we analyze how the race for power is in Mexico, which will be connected to what happens in its neighbor to the north, the United States. To discuss the subject, we are joined in our Paris studio by:

-Florencia Ángeles, correspondent for W Radio Colombia and Mexico.

-Romain Le Cour Grandmaison, senior organization expert Global Initiative, dedicated to the fight against organized crime.

-Marie-Laure Mallet, PhD in American Civilization and researcher at the Sorbonne University.