It is no coincidence that on the symbolic date for workers of May 1, the French unions want to hold a mobilization, breaking the attendance record. This is how they want to show that they continue their fight against Macron, even though the reform has already been approved. Just a year after being re-elected, Macron faces the challenge of expanding his majority or even reaching a coalition with the moderate right in order to govern France.

This week we put the focus back on France, with the pension reform already enacted, but with mobilizations in the streets just as the first year of Emmanuel Macron’s second term is over. We discussed it with our guests: – Matías Arráez, journalist at the Public Sénat channel. – Sandra Jabalera, independent journalist. – Enric Bonet, correspondent for El Periódico.

