The president of France, Emmanuel Macron, seeks to revolutionize his mandate after the crises that occurred in the country last year. The person in charge of doing so will be his new prime minister, the youngest in the history of the Fifth Republic: Gabriel Attal has a brilliant career at only 34 years old. For many he is a kind of Macron's dolphin. Will he serve as a catalyst for the European elections in June? Elections in which the far-right Marine Le Pen's list is in the lead.

With the focus on France with changes in the government and new prime minister, in this edition of En Primera Plana we analyze the changes that the president of France, Emmanuel Macron, has promoted and the associated political strategy. We talked about it with our guests: – Antonio Delgado, RNE correspondent in France. – Elda Tomasini, independent journalist, expert in communication and networks. See also France calls its ambassador to Burkina Faso after announcement of troop withdrawal from the Sahel – Raphael Proust, political journalist of the daily L'Opinion. – Maria Carolina Piña, RFI Culture section.

#Front #Page #Macron #chooses #young #Gabriel #Attal #relaunch #mandate #France