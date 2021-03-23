The president of the United States, Joe Biden, promotes a complicated turn in the country’s policy towards Latin America. The new Administration will seek more cooperation, although it does exclude abrupt changes in Venezuela or Cuba. His first challenge is already with a new migration crisis on the border with Mexico. The arrival of thousands of minors saturates the reception capacity in a particularly sensitive matter. In February there were 100,000 arrests at the border, a 28% increase over the previous month. All this encouraged by the economic difficulties aggravated by the pandemic. .

#Front #Page #Joe #Biden #opens #stage #relations #Latin #America