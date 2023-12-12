What will be the future of the Gaza Strip after the war? The administration of the enclave at the end of the conflict worries the international community. US Vice President Kamala Harris recently evoked the leadership of a revitalized Palestinian Authority, as support for Hamas grows in the West Bank. And on the other side, can Benjamin Netanyahu survive the conflict? We analyze it in this edition of En Primera Plana.

We analyze the horizon that the conflict between Israel and Hamas may leave. What will the day after be like in Gaza and what factors will it depend on? Furthermore, we analyze the echoes left by the conflict in both European countries and Latin America.

Joining us in this program:

– Daniel Bluhmental, RFI correspondent in Tel Aviv.

– Isabel Galí, TV3 de Catalunya correspondent in France and former correspondent in Jerusalem.

– Matías Arráez, journalist from Public Sénat.

– Pascal Drohaud, expert in International Relations.