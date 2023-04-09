Classism, intergenerational conflict, misogyny. There are many factors that bring to the table a musical genre that permeates mass culture: reggaeton. A part of society does not support it and another loves it, there is almost no indifference. In addition, the incorporation of female singers leading urban music hits has produced a change of perspective in recent years. Now ‘dogging’ against the patriarchy has become a trend.

Have we looked at reggaeton with classism many times and has that prevented us from analyzing the entire cultural and social phenomenon that was boiling? Can you dance reggaeton, listen to it, and even defend it, and be a feminist?

Today women face a new controversy: what if modesty and social repression sabotage my empowerment, my awareness of freedom? Does such a thing make me less dignified, less respectable?

We analyze this phenomenon culturally and sociologically in depth with the help of our guests:

– Anne Chirol, freelance journalist, contributor to Le Monde, who has written about feminism and reggaeton.

– Emma Gioia, dancer and choreographer. She is dedicating her doctorate to reggaeton.

– Melissa Serrato, cultural journalist.

– Ingrid Sheyen Roulot-Gamboa, journalist specializing in urban culture.