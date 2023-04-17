





27:11 © France 24

20 years ago, Recep Tayyip Erdogan came to power in Türkiye. Now, the Turkish president hopes to obtain a new mandate in the presidential elections that will be held on May 14, 2023. But the politician finds himself in a delicate position facing an opposition that has managed to appoint a single candidate and with the focus of Today is still focused on the serious earthquake that devastated the southeast of the country on February 6.