20 years ago, Recep Tayyip Erdogan came to power in Türkiye. Now, the Turkish president hopes to obtain a new mandate in the presidential elections that will be held on May 14, 2023. But the politician finds himself in a delicate position facing an opposition that has managed to appoint a single candidate and with the focus of Today is still focused on the serious earthquake that devastated the southeast of the country on February 6.
In this program, we analyze not only the electoral contest facing the Turkish president, but also what Turkey is like today, how it is similar and how it is different from that of the end of the last century. We tackled it with our guests:
- Chris den Hond, a journalist for Orient XXI covering Türkiye.
- Delia Arrunategui, freelance journalist who has studied the Turkish political system.
- Laurent Perpigna Iban, journalist and photographer has just returned from Turkey and will be covering the elections in May.
