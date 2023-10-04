After a year since the death of Mahsa Amini in Iran and the start of the protests, in this episode of En Primera Plana we focus on culture as an element of resistance. We have not only seen it in Iran, but also in many other regimes. Should culture carry the resistance factor in its DNA as one of its essential characteristics?

The images of women without veils and men disguised with them, satire and irony on the Internet show the loss of fear in some sectors of Iranian society, which use creativity against the regime.

Some do not speak of a culture of resistance, but rather affirm that culture by definition must be: culture is resistance. This premise is manifested in various artistic forms, such as the 50th anniversary of hip hop that is celebrated this year, or in the expressions of sexual dissidence that arise in places where non-conformity with heteronormativity is persecuted.

Perhaps because of its power, so many tyrants are tempted by the idea of ​​cultural genocide, of leaving no trace. Because ideas, books and art sting them. Today we start from the case of Iran, one year after the death of the young Mahsa Amini, but we will find examples of cultural resistance in almost any corner of the planet.

In this edition we are joined by:

– Kantuta Quiros, art curator, historian.

– Mariana Montoya, dancer and researcher on the dance interpretation of the phenomenon of forced internal displacement in Colombia due to the war.

– Florencia Valdés, RFI journalist.