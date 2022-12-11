Peru seems installed in a permanent political crisis, but this time seems to be a particularly serious episode. The hitherto president, Pedro Castillo, has ended up arrested accused of rebellion after his failed attempt to dissolve the Peruvian Congress and decree an emergency government. In this edition of En Primera Plana we analyze the causes of the Peruvian crisis and its consequences.

How have you lived all these bizarre hours in Peru? Why is Peru condemned to this continuous crisis of leaders? We try to find answers from the analysis of the new crisis opened by Castillo with his failed self-coup attempt. The instability of the Government of Castillo ends with his dismissal and with this flight forward that will mean the end of his political career.

We analyze all the factors that help to understand this crisis in the hands of our guests:

– Lissell Quiroz historian and specialist in Latin America from Cergy Paris Université.

– Guillaume Asskari, freelance journalist specializing in Latin America.

– Dánae Rivadeneyra, Peruvian journalist at RFI.