A rematch between Biden and Trump. That appears to be the scenario ahead for the US presidential election in November. Nine months before the polls, in this edition of En Primera Plana we analyze the internal and external factors of the vote. Currently, the disqualification of the current president due to his age seems to gain prominence in the face of Trump's judicial problems, who once again presents himself as a “providential man” despite having several open processes.

Joining us in this program: – Eusebio Val, correspondent of 'La Vanguardia' in Paris, former correspondent in Washington. – Beatriz Juez, correspondent of the newspaper 'El Correo' in France, former correspondent in Washington. – Jean-Jacques Kourliandsky, director of the Americas Observatory at the Jean Jaurés Institute.

