A warning activated, after one in the morning this Saturday (one hour more in mainland Spain), the Maritime Rescue patrol boat that stands guard in the port of La Restinga, on the Canary island of El Hierro. Four nautical miles (about 7.5 kilometers), a canoe with about 80 people on board was sailing towards the island. The departure of the rescue boat alerted the neighbors, who were finishing their drinks in the last bar that remained open in the port and several of them, Red Cross volunteers, left their tables to put on their uniforms. In just ten minutes, a small device helped the castaways. An ambulance team attended to several of them, who disembarked faint and dizzy.

When the canoe docked, the survivors, with their faces contorted, became nervous. On the bow, some young people exclaimed “Boza, Boza!”, the usual cry of African migrants when they set foot on European territory. It was a delicate landing because most of its occupants could barely stand. “The moment they warm up, they fall asleep,” explains one of the people who spoke at the reception.

The condition of some of the survivors is delicate. One of the boys said that he fell from the boat and that he had been unconscious for two days. More than an hour and a half after disembarking, he was still on the ground, while the volunteers called 112. The El Hierro hospital is located 45 minutes by car from the dock.

This is the seventh cayuco that disembarks in just 24 hours on the island of El Hierro, which is experiencing a week with record boat arrivals. Throughout Friday, and counting this last barge, they arrived at El Hierro, an island of barely 11,400 inhabitants, nearly 700 migrants. Some figures that are difficult to find in the records. The central government is acting quickly to transfer the new arrivals to the island of Tenerife, but after today, the two improvised spaces to serve them are once again overwhelmed. The sports center, where a tent has been set up, has capacity for about 300 beds and an abandoned monastery converted into accommodation, for about 200. “There is no room for more. Last night, some had to sleep on the floor because there was no bed for them,” he says that he has been with them in both facilities.

The barges leave the coast of Senegal, where the main opposition leader is imprisoned and his party is banned. Last June, the Senegalese lived through the peak of some very serious riots that have caused fifty deaths in two years. The social outbreak at the beginning of summer coincides with an intense exodus of young Senegalese towards the Canary Islands, especially El Hierro and Tenerife. Until October 30, more than 15,000 people have arrived in precarious boats to the archipelago, a 20% increase compared to the same period last year.